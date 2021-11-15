Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Italy among worst in EU for air-pollution deaths, ANSA

15 November 2021, 20:47
ROME. KAZINFORM Italy is among the worst-performers in the EU in terms of deaths linked to air pollution, according to a report released on Monday by the European Environment Agency.

It said that, in 2019, Italy was top for premature deaths attributed to exposure to nitrogen dioxide (NO2), with 10,640, an increase of 2% with respect to the previous year, ANSA reports.

It said Italy was second after German for premature deaths linked to fine particulate matter (PM2.5), with 49,900.

It reported an 5% increase in deaths attributable to exposure to ozone (O3), with 3,170.


