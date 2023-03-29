Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Italy adds 3GW of renewable power capacity in 2022

Adlet Seilkhanov
29 March 2023, 19:46
Photo:ansa.it

ROME. KAZINFORM - Just over 3 gigawatts (Gw) of renewable power capacity were added in Italy in 2022, the FER observatory on renewables said on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from ANSA.

Of the increase, little over 2.9 Gw derived from new plants and 0.1 Gw from the expansion of existing ones.

By source, just under 2.5 Gw of additional capacity came from solar power, just over 0.5 Gw from wind and 0.03 from hydroelectric power.

As of 31 December 2022, Italy had 60.6 Gw of installed renewable power capacity, the observatory of the association of renewable energy companies Anie said.


