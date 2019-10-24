Italian Virtuoso Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi to perform at Astana Opera

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The power of enchanting and mysterious magic of the bandoneon of the Italian instrumentalist Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi is known across the world.

The celebrated accordionist and bandoneonist will take the Chamber Hall stage together with renowned Kazakh musicians on October 30 in the concert Making Music Together from the series Musical Intersection. The Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra will perform under the baton of the famous conductor, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, Abzal Mukhitdin, the Astana Opera’s official website reads.

Musical Intersection project is loved by residents and guests of the capital not only thanks to original concert programs, but also because special guest musicians from around the world participate in them with great pleasure.

The Soloist and Concertmaster of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov, orchestra Soloist Aisulu Baikenova, cellist Kurvanzhan Akhatov, as well as young Kazakh pianist Yerlan Serkebayev will open the first concert from these series in the VII theatrical season. The program of the evening features works by the well-known Kazakh composer Artyk Toksanbayev – Trio for Piano, Violin and Cello Stepnyie Zarisovki, as well as works by the famous Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla – Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas and Histoire du Tango.

The talented musicians invariably demonstrate the sophisticated art of ensemble performance.

The guest of the evening – a brilliant performer with a refined musical taste, Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi has won many national and international competitions. In 2001, he won the prestigious World Trophy C.M.A. competition held in Lorient, France. In June 2002, he was invited to the Premio Barocco program; his concert with the famous singer Antonella Ruggiero in Gallipoli was broadcast by Rai 1. In 2012, he performed with Erwin Schrott and Anna Netrebko in major cities in Germany, Great Britain and Denmark. In the same year he recorded the DVD «Live in Portofino» featuring Andrea Bocelli.

In addition to Italy, Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi gives concerts in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Croatia, Serbia, Germany, the USA, Poland, Portugal, Finland, Switzerland, Hungary, Canada, Armenia, Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Turkey, Lebanon, Belarus, China, and now in Kazakhstan.