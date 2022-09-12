Go to the main site
    Italian pupils go back to school, facemask free

    12 September 2022, 16:40

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Pupils in many parts of returned to school on Monday and, for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were not obliged to wear facemasks in class or respect social distancing, ANSA reports.

    The use of distance learning for class affected by COVID cases should be a thing of the past too.

    Monday was back-to-school day in Abruzzo, Basilicata, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto and the province of Trento.

    Schools reopened in some parts of the country last week and pupils will be called back to class in the remaining regions over the next week.

    «The whole country needs a new start,» said Education Minister Patrizio Bianchi.

    «The government considers the emergency phase (of the pandemic) to be over but we are ready for every eventuality».

    Photo: ansa.it
