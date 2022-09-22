Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Italian population to fall by 11.5 mn in 50 yrs

    22 September 2022, 19:16

    ROME. KAZINFORM The Italian population is set to fall by 11.5 million over the next 50 years, national statistics agency ISTAT said Thursday, ANSA reports.

    The continuing demographic decline will see the population drop from 59.2 million as of January 1, 2021, to 57.9 million in 2030, 54.2 in 2050 and 47.7 in 2070, said the institute in its latest demographic forecasts.

    The ratio of people at a working age (15-64 years) and those outside it (0-14 and over 65) will go from around 3 to 2 in 2021 to about 1 to 1 in 2050.

    In 10 years' time a population drop is forecast in 4 out of 5 Italian towns and cities, and in 9 out of 10 rural areas.

    People will continue to have fewer and fewer children, ISTAT said.

    By 2041, it said, just one in four families will have children.

    Photo: ANSA


    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni becomes Italy's first woman PM
    New COVID-19 cases down but deaths up in Italy
    Climate crisis set to clobber GDP says Bank of Italy
    Italy's trade deficit close to 10 bn euros in August
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
    3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    4 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    5 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool