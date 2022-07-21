Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Italian PM Draghi to quit
21 July 2022 14:08

Italian PM Draghi to quit

ROME. KAZINFORM - Premier Mario Draghi announced in the Lower House on Thursday that he was reporting to President Sergio Mattarella to «communicate my resolution» to resign after his ruling coalition collapsed, ANSA reports.

The Italian parliament is set to be dissolved for early elections after three of the big parties in Draghi's coalition, Matteo Salvini's right-wing League, ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) and the 5-Star Movement (M5S), failed to take part in a confidence vote in the Senate on a resolution backing him on Wednesday.

Photo: ansa.it

Related news
Italy set for another intense heat wave
Shock after man beats migrant to death in street in Italy
ANSA: Employment rate climbs to record high of 60.1% in Italy
Read also
Kazakhstan, Morocco debate coop in transport sector
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
Italy set for another intense heat wave
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal
Barriers around Kaaba removed after two years as new Umrah season begins
Sinkhole in Korea’s Yangyang leaves adjacent building in tatters; 97 evacuated
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases

News

Archive