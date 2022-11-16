Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

Italian inflation 11.8% in October, highest since 1984

16 November 2022, 21:19
Italian inflation 11.8% in October, highest since 1984
16 November 2022, 21:19

Italian inflation 11.8% in October, highest since 1984

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's annual inflation rate was 11.8% in October, the highest level since March 1984 and up from 8.9% in September, ISTAT said on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

The national statistics agency revised down the figure after putting the inflation rate at 11.9% in its preliminary estimate.

It said its consumer price index rose 3.4% in month-on-month terms.

ISTAT said its trolley index of frequently bought items such as food and household goods increased by 12.6% in October, the highest year-on-year increase since it hit 13% in June 1983.
Photo: ANSA
Related news
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
COVID in Italy: AIFA OKs Sanofi booster vaccine
NGO sounds alarm over rising poverty in France
Read also
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases bounce back to over 50,000 amid resurgence woes
Kabar News Agency and WAM to enhance cooperation
Boeing forecasts air cargo traffic to increase twofold in next 20 years
German retailers forecast record Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
News Partner
Popular
1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

News