    Italian health service set to lose 100,000 doctors in 5 years

    7 December 2022, 11:39

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's national health service is set to lose 100,000 doctors over the next five years when the number set to retire and those likely to resign their positions is added up, the national federation of medical guilds (FNOMCEO) said on Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    The federation said the situation is the result of «indifference» towards the profession and has launched a campaign with posters and social-media posts to say that «doctors are invisible to the political world».
    FNOMCEO President Filippo Anelli said 14 billion euros had been pumped into the national health service in recent years and another 15 billion was coming while «not one euro has been devoted to the professionals» working for it.

    Photo: ANSA
