    Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate

    8 August 2023, 21:12

    ROME. KAZINFORM - The government has abolished the obligation for COVID-19 sufferers to self isolate for at least five days, Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said at the end of Monday's meeting of Premier Giorgia Meloni's cabinet, ANSA reports.

    «The last real COVID ban has been abolished,» Schillaci said.

    «The epidemiological trends, the vaccines and the medicines mean that this measure is no longer necessary.

    «This move makes sense.

    «The health ministry will continue to observe the situation and it will adopt all the necessary measures if they are needed».

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

