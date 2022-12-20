Italian govt bans cell phones in class

20 December 2022, 19:43

ROME. KAZINFORM - The government on Tuesday released a circular letter signed by Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara banning the use of cell phones during lessons, ANSA reports.

It said the use of mobile phones was «an element of distraction» and «disrespectful to teachers» adding that it was a priority to restore teachers' authority. It added that the use of cell phones and other electronic devices can still be allowed if it is for education reasons.

Photo: ansa.it