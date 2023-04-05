Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.41 eur/kzt 492.31

    rub/kzt 5.52 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Astana0+2℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Italian government summit on migration gives priority to Tunisia

    5 April 2023, 21:37

    ROME. KAZINFORM - The meeting of top government officials on Tuesday evening to discuss how to manage the big upswing in the number of migrants and refugees arriving in Italy by sea focused largely on the situation in Tunisia, sources at Palazzo Chigi said, ANSA reports.

    «The priority is action to help this friendly nation at a time of difficulty,» said the sources, adding that the issue of funding was discussed.

    «Despite the difficult context, progress on Tunisia has been made by both the United States and the European Union, thanks also to the commitment of Italy,» the sources concluded.
    Premier Giorgia Meloni, Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Deputy Premier and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi and Defense Minister Guido Crosetto attended the meeting.
    The government is grappling with a significant rise in the number of sea arrivals from north African countries, especially Tunisia.
    Italy has been calling on the International Monetary Fund to release the first tranche of a maxi loan to the Tunisian government amid a deepening economic and social crisis.
    Tunisia's Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar is expected to meet with his Italian counterpart Tajani in Rome shortly.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    3 missing after avalanche hits Alpine guide cadets
    Italy declares state of emergency amid surge in migrant arrivals
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
    2 Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
    3 Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    4 Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
    5 Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers