Italian government summit on migration gives priority to Tunisia

Kudrenok Tatyana
5 April 2023, 21:37
Italian government summit on migration gives priority to Tunisia

ROME. KAZINFORM - The meeting of top government officials on Tuesday evening to discuss how to manage the big upswing in the number of migrants and refugees arriving in Italy by sea focused largely on the situation in Tunisia, sources at Palazzo Chigi said, ANSA reports.

«The priority is action to help this friendly nation at a time of difficulty,» said the sources, adding that the issue of funding was discussed.

«Despite the difficult context, progress on Tunisia has been made by both the United States and the European Union, thanks also to the commitment of Italy,» the sources concluded.
Premier Giorgia Meloni, Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Deputy Premier and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi and Defense Minister Guido Crosetto attended the meeting.
The government is grappling with a significant rise in the number of sea arrivals from north African countries, especially Tunisia.
Italy has been calling on the International Monetary Fund to release the first tranche of a maxi loan to the Tunisian government amid a deepening economic and social crisis.
Tunisia's Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar is expected to meet with his Italian counterpart Tajani in Rome shortly.


