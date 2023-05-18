Go to the main site
    Italian gov’t to declare state of calamity for Emilia Romahna

    18 May 2023, 14:03

    ROME. KAZINFORM - A state of calamity will be declared for Emilia Romagna at next Tuesday's cabinet meeting on the flooding emergency that has left nine people dead in the northern region, Environment and Energy Security Minister Gilberto Pichetto said on Thursday, ANSA reports.

    The government will also formalize initial emergency measures announced on Wednesday, including a freeze on mortgages and tax collection, the minister told Radio anch'io on Rai Radio 1.

    On Tuesday and Wednesday Emilia Romagna was hit by a new wave of torrential rainfall linked to the climate crisis, with up to 500 mm - half the average annual precipitation - falling in 36 hours in some places and all the rivers in the region bursting their banks.
    Thousands of people had to be evacuated as floodwaters rose in many built-up areas, and at least 4,000 people were left without a home.
    On Thursday 50,000 people were reported to be without electricity.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

