Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 476.18 eur/kzt 485.56

    rub/kzt 7.76 cny/kzt 70.34
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Italian exports down 2.1% in June after 5 straight gains

    12 August 2022 20:43

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italian exports fell 2.1% in June after five straight monthly gains, ISTAT said Friday, ANSA reports.

    The drop was the same for exports to EU and non-EU countries, the stats agency said, ANSA reports.

    In the second quarter of the year, ISTAT said, exports rose by 6.2%.

    That was down from + 8.0% in the first quarter, it said.
    «The dynamic remains very positive,» ISTAT said.
    On an annual basis, exports rose 21.2% in June.
    This was down from a 29.5% annual gain in May, said the national statistics office.
    Imports fell 1.8% in June over May.


    Photo: www.ansa.it
    #World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COVID incidence and Rt drop again in Italy
    COVID admissions in Italy down again, -13.7% in 7 days
    COVID in Italy: 8,944 new cases, 70 more victims
    Italian monkeypox cases up 18 to 662
    Popular
    1 Kostanay rgn sees 79 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
    2 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    3 August 20. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
    5 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty