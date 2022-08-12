12 August 2022 20:43

Italian exports down 2.1% in June after 5 straight gains

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italian exports fell 2.1% in June after five straight monthly gains, ISTAT said Friday, ANSA reports.

The drop was the same for exports to EU and non-EU countries, the stats agency said, ANSA reports.

In the second quarter of the year, ISTAT said, exports rose by 6.2%.

That was down from + 8.0% in the first quarter, it said.

«The dynamic remains very positive,» ISTAT said.

On an annual basis, exports rose 21.2% in June.

This was down from a 29.5% annual gain in May, said the national statistics office.

Imports fell 1.8% in June over May.

Photo: www.ansa.it