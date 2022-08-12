12 August 2022 20:43
Italian exports down 2.1% in June after 5 straight gains
ROME. KAZINFORM - Italian exports fell 2.1% in June after five straight monthly gains, ISTAT said Friday, ANSA reports.
The drop was the same for exports to EU and non-EU countries, the stats agency said, ANSA reports.
In the second quarter of the year, ISTAT said, exports rose by 6.2%.
That was down from + 8.0% in the first quarter, it said.
«The dynamic remains very positive,» ISTAT said.
On an annual basis, exports rose 21.2% in June.
This was down from a 29.5% annual gain in May, said the national statistics office.
Imports fell 1.8% in June over May.
