    Italian company keen on opening feed manufacturing facility in N Kazakhstan

    18 April 2023, 15:15

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Daniele Bonvicini, Managing Director at Italy’s Prosol company, held a meeting with the leadership of the entrepreneurship and industrial and innovative development department of North Kazakhstan region as part of his visit to the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The meeting discussed the possibility of implementing a project for production of nuclides from yeast used as feed additives for animals and food additives.

    «Initially, the company plans to funnel two million euros with creation of 40-50 workplaces. The project’s capacity is to stand at over 1,000 tons of products per year. It is being considered that the project is realized within the Qyzyljar special economic zone, which is appealing to the (Italian) company’s officials due to its location and preferences it provides,» the department said in a statement.

    Launched in 2019, the Qyzyljar special economic zone consists of nine sites.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

