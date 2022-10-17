Italian coach conducts master class for singers of Astana Opera International Opera Academy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A master class from a famous Italian opera singer and vocal coach Anna Vandi opens the final academic year at the Astana Opera International Opera Academy. In the coming months, a rich curriculum, in-demand teachers – Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Zhupar Gabdullina, Talgat Mussabayev, as well as new meetings with the audience await the young singers, the press office of Astana Opera informs.

At the beginning of her career, Anna Vandi performed in various vocal genres at major world opera houses, such as Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Teatro di San Carlo in Naples, Teatro Carlo Felice in Genoa. However, soon she devoted herself almost entirely to teaching, so the master class for the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees promises to be very useful and interesting.

«The Academy proposed to focus on the Baroque repertoire. We will analyze arias and recitatives from operas, oratorios and cantatas. Due to my natural character and vocal history, I was lucky enough to work with the most diverse repertoire, both as a singer and a teacher. I have just finished conducting a master class in France and also returned from the Verdi Festival in Parma, so I am very happy to meet the young singers in Astana. It is important to lay a good technical basis for the repertoire, the correct diction of the operatic language and musical style,» Anna Vandi notes.

Other teachers who will work with the International Opera Academy attendees also announced their priorities for the academic year. Professor Azamat Zheltyrguzov, the academy’s teacher, emphasized that he sees his main task in the comprehensive preparation of up-and-coming performers for the big stage.

«The emphasis in training will be on the correct selection of repertoire for future opera singers. We will pay special attention to technique, voice cultivating, and high-quality sound of all types of voices,» Professor Zheltyrguzov says.

Astana Opera’s principal soloist, Zhupar Gabdullina, sees her task in working with young singers in helping to improve the range and timbre, teaching the correct reading of musical material, performing works of various musical genres while preserving the composer’s style. The development of breathing and working on character portrayals are of no small importance.

The first academic year for the academy attendees was very busy. Along with lectures and practical classes with the best domestic and foreign teachers, up-and-coming vocalists tried their hand at competitions, including international ones, actively conquered the stage, and received the main parts in Astana Opera’s repertoire performances. Frequent performances in front of the audience helped to get comfortable onstage, feeling an emotional response from the viewers. The final stage of training is designed to consolidate all the acquired knowledge and skills for further practical improvement on the opera stage.

As a reminder, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy was established with the aim of raising the level of performing arts, providing young vocalists with the opportunity to hone their skills within Astana Opera’s walls.

Every month, the academy attendees prepare a new concert for classical music aficionados in the capital. On October 31, the bright singers will give another performance. The concert program Revelation of the Soul will feature works by Western European composers. Tickets for the musical evening to be held in the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall are already on sale.





Photo: astanaopera.kz