Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    It will be fun, creative and soulful – Dimash invites fans to his 2nd solo concert in Moscow

    4 December 2019, 08:15

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh-born world-famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen is getting ready for his second solo concert in Moscow, Kazinform reports.

    «Dear friends! I am pleased to invite you to my concert in Moscow which will take place on March 9, 2020 at the Megasport Arena. It will be fun, creative and soulful! Waiting for you in the first festive spring days in Moscow on my show! Tickets are available on the website of the official ticket partner of the tour of Russia - www.IceTickets.ru ,» Dimash informed via his Instagram account.

    His first concert in Moscow was held March 22 at the State Kremlin Palace.

    On December 10, the 25-year-old singer will hold a unique Arnau tour ENVOY show in New York.

    Earlier, Dimash also invited his fans to his concert in Prague, Czech Republic, slated for March 25, 2020 at Tipsport-Arena.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Celebrities
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published