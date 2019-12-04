Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 December 2019, 08:15
It will be fun, creative and soulful – Dimash invites fans to his 2nd solo concert in Moscow

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh-born world-famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen is getting ready for his second solo concert in Moscow, Kazinform reports.

«Dear friends! I am pleased to invite you to my concert in Moscow which will take place on March 9, 2020 at the Megasport Arena. It will be fun, creative and soulful! Waiting for you in the first festive spring days in Moscow on my show! Tickets are available on the website of the official ticket partner of the tour of Russia - www.IceTickets.ru ,» Dimash informed via his Instagram account.

His first concert in Moscow was held March 22 at the State Kremlin Palace.

On December 10, the 25-year-old singer will hold a unique Arnau tour ENVOY show in New York.

Earlier, Dimash also invited his fans to his concert in Prague, Czech Republic, slated for March 25, 2020 at Tipsport-Arena.

