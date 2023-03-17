‘It was very tough,’ says Rybakina after reaching 2023 Indian Wells semies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – World No. 10 Elena Rybakina made a comment after advancing to the 2023 Indian Wells Masters tennis tournament, Kazinform reports.

«It was very tough today,» Rybakina said in her on-court interview. «I didn’t start that well. I was a bit slower than usual. Karolina, she played really well. And then in important moments, I played well,» said Rybakina.

The Kazakhstani is to play for the first time in the WTA 1000 tournament semis against Iga Swiatek.

The match between the two players is scheduled for 7:00 am Astana time March 18.

Rybakina leads 2-1 in her personal encounters with Swiatek, defeating the latter 6-4, 6-4 in their last match in the 2023 Australian Open fourth round.