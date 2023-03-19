It was one of my best matches this season - Rybakina on her win over Swiatek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Wimbledon 2022 champion Elena Rybakina, who beat yesterday Poland’s Iga Swiatek in the Indian Wells semifinals, has commented on her win, Kazinform reports citing the national tennis federation.

«I didn’t expect I would play that well today. I had nothing to lose, I just wanted to enjoy. I think it was one of my best matches this season. Iga, she's tough, really tough opponent. Today some moments I played, I would say, on my highest level -- [these are] moments where you can feel, I can beat anyone if I always play like this. But it's the goal, you never feel amazing and perfect every match. I was really pleased with the game and hopefully, I'm going to play like this on Sunday,» she said after the match.

Swiatek revealed she had a rib pain during the tournament.

«Tough evening. I gave my all, but Elena was a stronger player today. Unfortunately, I feel discomfort and pain in my ribs, and it was difficult for me to compete at my high level. Right now I need to consult with my medical team and I will use the following days to recover,» said Iga.

The final match will be held on Sunday. In Kazakhstan it will be broadcast in early morning of Monday, March 20. The match will begin at 04:00 am Astana time.