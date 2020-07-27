It was like an action movie: Kazakhstani cop about his jump out of 13th floor window

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Who needs Batman when we have such heroes as Bakytzhan Bakirov, a Kazakhstani policeman who jumped out of the 13th floor window to chase a suspected pedophile a couple of weeks ago.

In a telephone interview with Kazinform correspondent the 36-year-old Police Major Bakirov recalls the night he jumped out of the 13th floor window, broke his foot, but managed to catch the sexual assailant.

Bakytzhan says that day the Almaty police got a call reporting that an unknown man who had broken into an apartment earlier was finally tracked down. Two children - a teenage girl aged 15 and a little boy aged four were at home at that moment. The man reportedly stole $17,000, sexually assaulted the 15-year-old girl at knife-point and fled the scene.

Bakytzhan Bakirov and his colleague Meyir Nesipbay who were the part of the operation to apprehend the man were the first to arrive to the rented apartment in one of the high-rising residential complexes where the suspect was hiding. They had to disguise as plumbers in order to sneak into the apartment.

After they entered the apartment everything was like in an action movie, says Bakytzhan. The alleged criminal quickly realized something was wrong and rushed to the nearest window and jumped out.

«I knew that the apartment is located on the 13th floor, but I followed him without second thought,» recalls Bakytzhan.

Fortunately for him, they both landed on a terrace which was two storeys below the window. «I wanted to get on my feet right away, but realized I broke my foot. Despite suffering the broken foot, I managed to apprehend the suspect until my partner helped arrest him.

Bakytzhan had to undergo three surgeries on his foot after that night and doctors assure him he will be able to get back to work and continue to chase criminals.

Bakytzhan reveals it was his lifelong dream to work at the police and the movies about cops were a huge motivation.

«It wasn’t about putting on the police uniform, it was about catching as many criminals as I possibly can,» says Bakytzhan who started working at the Almaty police right after graduating from a local university.

He admits his parents do not approve of his choice, but he can hardly imagine working anywhere else. «I believe you can achieve a lot only if you’re doing what you love. I love my job despite all the difficulties. I picked this job with my heart,» he adds.

Bakytzhan says in his 14 years in the police he has never jumped out of the 13th floor window, but he has vowed to protect the people and couldn’t break that vow.

For his bravery that night Police Major Bakytzhan Bakirov was awarded the Aibyn Order of the 2nd degree by the Head of State. Staying true to himself Bakytzhan modestly says he is happy his work has been appreciated.

Bakirov who is a father of six reveals his children want to become doctors to treat people from diseases. «They are still very small. We all work for their future and safety,» he says.

The story about Bakytzhan’s rash jump from the 13th floor window went viral beyond Kazakhstan. He says a lot of people from Kazakhstan and abroad are still sending him the words of support and wishes of speedy recovery.

«I would like to thank everyone for your kind wishes of speedy recovery! Thank you from the bottom of my heart. All of your words and wishes motivate me to work even harder in the future,» he adds.