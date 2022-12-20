It’s essential to expand cooperation based on common values – Uzbek expert

20 December 2022, 17:15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – At the 1st Central Asian Media Forum Eldos Aripov, Director of the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the Uzbek President, highlighted the importance of regional identity. The speaker urged each resident of CA not to identify as a part of his country, but the entire region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to hold the Central Asia media forum is important, needed, and relevant. I want this event to be held regular and discuss the most current issues of concert to the region. I believe that it is right that we’re talking about the creation of a common media platform, to be of general and common nature for the entire region. The idea is essential due to the task to form a fundamental basic for regional identity in Central Asia. This is a great task we are uncapable to solve unless we gather efforts, mostly in media,» said Aripov.

He went on to note that expanded cooperation based on the common cultural values, traditions is much more effective.

Aripov also stressed the importance of regional identity.

«Each resident of CA should not only identify as a part of his country, but the entire region – Central Asia,» he said.

He highlighted that the formula for such an approach was proposed by the Uzbek President.

«He proposed the slogan: «Central Asia – one past – one future». We in fact share a powerful cultural heritage. However, it is importance to realize that we should unite and deal jointly with issues facing us for we want to more forward,» he added.