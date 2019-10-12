Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Politics

    It is needed to build good relations with all countries, Nursultan Nazarbayev

    12 October 2019, 11:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke about the importance of building a state in an interview to Khabar TV channel.

    «According to my vision, summing up the work done my generation gave all due to the people. There have been opened so many universities. Kazakhstan has organized the international exhibition EXPO-2017, the OSCE Summit. Various forums are held every year in the country. The capital is becoming recognizable», said N. Nazarbayev.

    He also added that the younger generation does not know how people lived in 1990s. «People lived in cold apartments. There were times when electricity was supplied once a week. There was no money to issue salaries and pensions. Food store shelves were bare. We started from this», said the First President of Kazakhstan.

    «We have built the country which is recognized by all the states of the world. We have set the state border in a peaceful manner. That is the biggest success. How do we attract many leaders from many states? It is necessary to build good relations with all countries. Today, USD330 billion of foreign investment has been attracted to Kazakhstan», Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Foreign policy Foreign investments First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events