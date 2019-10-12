Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Politics

It is needed to build good relations with all countries, Nursultan Nazarbayev

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
12 October 2019, 11:19
It is needed to build good relations with all countries, Nursultan Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke about the importance of building a state in an interview to Khabar TV channel.

«According to my vision, summing up the work done my generation gave all due to the people. There have been opened so many universities. Kazakhstan has organized the international exhibition EXPO-2017, the OSCE Summit. Various forums are held every year in the country. The capital is becoming recognizable», said N. Nazarbayev.

He also added that the younger generation does not know how people lived in 1990s. «People lived in cold apartments. There were times when electricity was supplied once a week. There was no money to issue salaries and pensions. Food store shelves were bare. We started from this», said the First President of Kazakhstan.

«We have built the country which is recognized by all the states of the world. We have set the state border in a peaceful manner. That is the biggest success. How do we attract many leaders from many states? It is necessary to build good relations with all countries. Today, USD330 billion of foreign investment has been attracted to Kazakhstan», Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.

Foreign policy    Foreign investments   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year