It is necessary to promptly respond to external unfavorable factors - Kyrgyz President

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov opened a plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Today, the Forum is joined by over two thousand participants. It is encouraging that the participants are not only from the EAEU countries but also from far abroad. Exchanges of views of officials of our government bodies, independent experts, reps of international organizations and development institutions, and above all business structures,» said Sadyr Japarov during the Forum in Bishkek.

He went on to say that Kyrgyzstan assumed the presidency this year.

«Our main tasks remain: first, ensuring the so-called four freedoms. They are freedom of movement of goods, services, capital, and human resources. Second, the timely realization of the development strategy till 2025. Third, the joint work in the agro-industrial and industrial spheres - implementation of concrete cooperation projects aiming at import-substitution, ensuring food security of the Union,» said the Kyrgyz President.

According to Japarov, the fourth task is to determine algorithms and mechanisms for implementing the integration development program so as to ensure sustainable economic growth.

«Fifth, the development of transport and logistics infrastructure on the East-West and North-South routes. These tasks are of special relevance during the growing turbulence in world policy and targeted sanctions against our partners in the Union. In such circumstances, it is necessary more than ever to promptly and effectively respond to the external unfavorable factors,» said the President of Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan upon the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

Borth Heads of State had held meetings in narrow and extended formats, following which the briefing for the mass media took place.