    It is imperative to exclude food and fertilizers from any sanctions and restrictions - Tokayev

    21 September 2022, 11:00

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will continue to act as a reliable supplier of grain and other food-staples. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it at the General Debates of the UN General Assembly’s 77th session in New York, Kazinform reports.

    «My country, as the world’s seventh largest grain producer, is the breadbasket of Central Asia. We are committed to utilizing this agricultural potential to fight global food insecurity. Kazakhstan will continue to act as a reliable supplier of grain and other food-staples,» Tokayev said.

    «We also intend to grow our cooperation with the Islamic Food Security Organization, located in Kazakhstan, as well as UN agencies. It is imperative in this connection to exclude food and fertilizers from any sanctions and restrictions whatsoever,» the Kazakh President stressed.

