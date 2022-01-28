Go to the main site
    It is essential to introduce major changes to system of public values – Kazakh President

    28 January 2022, 16:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – It is essential to introduce major changes to the system of public values, political and socio-economic spheres, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «It is essential to introduce major changes to the system of public values, political and socio-economic spheres. In this regard, the special task rests with the civil public institutions, with political parties playing an exceptional part,» said Tokayev.

    Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been elected as Chairman of Nur Otan Party.

    To note, the extraordinary 21st Congress of the Nur Otan Party bringing together 389 delegates from all the regions of the country, kicked off in an online format.

    During the Congress the issues on election of the Party’s Chairman, introducing changes and additions to the Charter, and introducing changes to the membership of the Political Council of the Party will be considered.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Nur Otan Party Kazakhstan
