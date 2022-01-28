Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

It is essential to introduce major changes to system of public values – Kazakh President

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 January 2022, 16:00
It is essential to introduce major changes to system of public values – Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – It is essential to introduce major changes to the system of public values, political and socio-economic spheres, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«It is essential to introduce major changes to the system of public values, political and socio-economic spheres. In this regard, the special task rests with the civil public institutions, with political parties playing an exceptional part,» said Tokayev.

Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been elected as Chairman of Nur Otan Party.

To note, the extraordinary 21st Congress of the Nur Otan Party bringing together 389 delegates from all the regions of the country, kicked off in an online format.

During the Congress the issues on election of the Party’s Chairman, introducing changes and additions to the Charter, and introducing changes to the membership of the Political Council of the Party will be considered.


President of Kazakhstan    Nur Otan Party   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan