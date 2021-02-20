Go to the main site
    It is a tragedy for the entire country, Kazakh President condoles over death of children

    20 February 2021, 16:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences following the death of children killed in a fire in Zhanatas town, the Facebook account of the press secretary of the Kazakh President, Berik Uali, reads.

    The Head of State expressed his sincere sympathy to the family and relatives of the children. He charged to render the parents all necessary help.

    Governor of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev conveyed condolences to the relatives on behalf of the Head of State.

    As earlier reported, on February 19 an apartment on the 3rd floor caught fire in Zhanatas city. The fire covered an area of 16 sq m. The children aged 6, 5, 4, 2, and 1 left home alone died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

    The criminal investigation is underway.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Incidents
