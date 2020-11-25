Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    IT and tourism to create 300,000 new jobs in Kazakhstan

    25 November 2020, 12:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Nur Otan Party Congress the Kazakh President underlined the importance of developing IT and tourism sectors, Kazinform reports.

    The Head of State stressed the need to prioritize new directions for Kazakhstan such as IT and tourism spheres that will create about 300,000 new workplaces. «Investments in processing and data storing will increase six times. The country will actively promote Kazakhstani export. The task is to double non-resource export up to USD 40 bln a year,» the President said.

    As the Head of State said the agrarian sector has huge potential. Seven large eco-systems for production and processing of farm produce will be set up attracting 350,000 farm business and private households. By 2025 the gross agricultural output will increase threefold, volume of exports twofold.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Tourism IT technologies Nur Otan Party
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    5 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11