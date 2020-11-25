IT and tourism to create 300,000 new jobs in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Nur Otan Party Congress the Kazakh President underlined the importance of developing IT and tourism sectors, Kazinform reports.

The Head of State stressed the need to prioritize new directions for Kazakhstan such as IT and tourism spheres that will create about 300,000 new workplaces. «Investments in processing and data storing will increase six times. The country will actively promote Kazakhstani export. The task is to double non-resource export up to USD 40 bln a year,» the President said.

As the Head of State said the agrarian sector has huge potential. Seven large eco-systems for production and processing of farm produce will be set up attracting 350,000 farm business and private households. By 2025 the gross agricultural output will increase threefold, volume of exports twofold.



