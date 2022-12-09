Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup kicks off in Almaty

9 December 2022, 16:15
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 2022/23 ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup kicked off in the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of the country.

The 2022/23 ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup takes place at the Khalyk Arena ice palace in the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh men’s short track speed skating team is made up of Abzal Azhgaliyev, Adil Galiakhmetov, Denis Nikisha, Nurtilek Kazhgali, Yerkebulan Shamukhanov, and Sanzhar Zhanissov.

Olga Tikhonova, Yana Khan, Madina Zhanbussinova, Anastasiya Astrakhantseva, Alina Azhgaliyeva, and Alena Volkovitskaya are to represent Kazakhstan in events for women.

News