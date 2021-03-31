Istanbul to host next Turkic Council Summit

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The next summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) is set to take place in November 2021 in Istanbul, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the participants of the informal summit of the Turkic Council, the Turkish leader stressed that the Council is a symbol of unity.

«The 6th summit of the Turkic Council took place in September 2016 in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan. At the summit it was decided to hold the 4th World Nomad Games in Turkey,» President Erdoğan reminded, suggesting to postpone the event until 2022 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He also proposed to hold the next summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States on November 12 and invited the heads of the Turkic Council member states to attend the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya in June.

It bears to remind that the unofficial summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States is underway in a virtual format.

Participating in the online event are First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, and Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States Bagdat Amreyev.



