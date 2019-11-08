Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Business

    Istanbul to host Kazakhstan-Turkey Business Forum

    8 November 2019, 18:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Istanbul will host the Kazakhstan-Turkey Business Forum on November 10, Kazinform reports.

    The forum is called to set the stage for stronger business ties between Kazakhstan and Turkey. At the forum the two countries will discussed the future of Nur-Sultan-Ankara cooperation in the sphere of trade and investment.

    The forum will bring together heads of national companies, development funds, chambers of trade and commerce, government officials, entrepreneurs and businessmen. Over 700 Turkish and 150 Kazakhstani businessmen have already registered to participate in the event.

    The event is organized within the framework of Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin’s visit to Turkey. Askar Mamin is expected to take part in the 10th session of the Kazakh-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission for trade and economic cooperation.

    According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the volume of Turkish investment into Kazakhstan’s economy has grown by 85% and made $275 million in the first half of 2019. The two-way trade has exceeded $2 billion in the past 8 months.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Business, companies Kazakhstan and Turkey
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    EXA International CEO praises Kazakhstan’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
    Kazakh businessmen visit S Korean enterprises
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region