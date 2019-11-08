Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Istanbul to host Kazakhstan-Turkey Business Forum

Kudrenok Tatyana
8 November 2019, 18:59
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Istanbul will host the Kazakhstan-Turkey Business Forum on November 10, Kazinform reports.

The forum is called to set the stage for stronger business ties between Kazakhstan and Turkey. At the forum the two countries will discussed the future of Nur-Sultan-Ankara cooperation in the sphere of trade and investment.

The forum will bring together heads of national companies, development funds, chambers of trade and commerce, government officials, entrepreneurs and businessmen. Over 700 Turkish and 150 Kazakhstani businessmen have already registered to participate in the event.

The event is organized within the framework of Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin’s visit to Turkey. Askar Mamin is expected to take part in the 10th session of the Kazakh-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission for trade and economic cooperation.

According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the volume of Turkish investment into Kazakhstan’s economy has grown by 85% and made $275 million in the first half of 2019. The two-way trade has exceeded $2 billion in the past 8 months.

