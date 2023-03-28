Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Istanbul's airports saw 16M passengers in first two months of year

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
28 March 2023, 15:15
Istanbul's airports saw 16M passengers in first two months of year Photo: aa.com.tr

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM In January and February of this year, there were 4.82 million more passengers flying at Istanbul's airports than there were during the same time last year, totaling 15.97 million.

Some 10.76 million people utilized Istanbul Airport in the first two months of this year, according to the General Directorate of State Airports Authority website, with 8.37 million of these passengers coming from international lines, 2.39 million from domestic lines, Anadolu Agency reports.

The number of travelers using Istanbul Airport climbed by 3.72 million compared to the same period last year, when there were 7.44 million passengers, with 1.85 million domestic passengers, and 5.18 million international passengers.

There were 5.20 million passengers of Sabiha Gokcen Airport between January and February of this year, of which 2.47 million took domestic flights and 2.72 million flew internationally.

The number of passengers at Sabiha Gokcen Airport increased by 18% in domestic lines and by 36% in international lines compared to the same period last year.


