Istanbul hosts ‘New Kazakhstan’ roundtable

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM – Last week the General Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul in association with Turkey’s Avrasya Bir Foundation organized a roundtable dedicated to ‘New Kazakhstan’ idea at one of the oldest and largent analytical centers in Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Consul General Alim Bayel informed the participants of the event about the reforms planned in Kazakhstan. He emphasized that Kazakhstani authorities continue to gradually implement constructive and multi-vector foreign policy and that relations with Turkey and the Turkic world are one of the priorities in that respect.

Alim Bayel also spoke about the achievements of the Kazakh-Turkish cooperation and the latest efforts within the framework of the Organization of Turkic Countries.

Participants of the roundtable commended success Kazakhstan has achieved throughout 30 years of its independence. Those present also praised Kazakhstan’s peaceful and well-balanced foreign policy and expressed hope the country will pursue it in the new stage of its development.

It was noted that the Turkic world is situated in the center of the Eurasian continent and needs unity and joint efforts to play a constructive role in it.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan and Turkey have been enjoying strategic partnership for over three decades. In 2021 two-way trade amounted to $4.1 billion, for the first time in 30 years. Turkey has become Kazakhstan’s 5th largest trade partner after Russia, China, Italy, and the Netherlands.

In the past couple of years Kazakhstan has seen a record volume of direct foreign investment from Turkey. This figure stood at $358 million in 2019, compared to $363 million in 2020. In the first 9 months of 2021 it climbed to a $535 million-mark.