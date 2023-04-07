Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Istanbul Airport becomes one of top 10 busiest airport in 2022

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Istanbul Airport became one of the busiest airports in the world last year, according to Airports Council International (ACI) World's report on Wednesday, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

The US-based Atlanta Airport was the first in the top 10 busiest airport list. Dallas Forth Worth and Denver airports from the US followed it.

Istanbul Airport was the seventh busiest airport with a total passenger number of 64.29 million, up by 73.8% on a yearly basis.

Istanbul Airport was the 14th busiest in 2021 and 28th in 2020, according to the report.

The number of passengers served by Istanbul Airport was also up by 23.2% compared to 2019, the pre-pandemic era.

Among top 10 airports in the list, only Denver (0.2%) and Istanbul airports managed to increase the number of passengers versus the pre-pandemic era.

Other airports in the list were US' Chicago O'Hare (4th), Dubai Airport in the UAE (5th), US' Los Angeles (6th), UK's Heathrow (8th), Indian Indira Gandhi Airport (9th), and France's Charles-de-Gaulle airport (10th).


