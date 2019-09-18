Go to the main site
    Issues of extremism and terrorism are still relevant, D. Nazarbayeva

    18 September 2019, 12:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first meeting of the World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders was held at the moment when the humanity was in the crisis of interfaith trust, Chief of the Secretariat of the World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders Dariga Nazarbayeva said at the 18th meeting of the Secretariat in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Unfortunately, the issues of extremism, terrorism and other forms of violence are still relevant. There are no such confessions which folds or temples have not been attacked by fanatics and extremists», stressed D. Nazarbayeva.

    The speaker added that today we can confidently say that such acts of violence do not achieve their goal of separating society. On the contrary, they unite humanity, promoting cooperation in the interests of peace and security for the entire population of our planet.

    According to her words, the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions made an invaluable contribution to the peace processes on Earth.

    Dariga Nazarbayeva reminded the roundtable attendees of one of the principles of the declaration formulated by the participants of the 5th Congress «Call on the parties of military conflicts to end clashes, declare ceasefire and work out agreements to end violence, protect civilians, and resolve all contradictions by peaceful means».

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Armed conflicts Nur-Sultan
