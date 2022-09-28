Issues of combating domestic violence against women and girls discussed in Geneva

GENEVA. KAZINFORM – Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan together with delegations of Finland, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Japan, UN Women, UNFPA and International Planned Parenthood Federation organized a hybrid event on the margins of the 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council aimed to address root causes of domestic violence against women and girls and support the victims, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA.

The honorable panelists included Melissa Upreti, Chair of the UN Working Group on Discrimination Against Women and Girls, Professor at the University of Turku Satu Lidman Adjunct, Kazakhstan’s Ombudsperson Elvira Azimova, Kazakh human rights lawyer Ayman Umarov, Director of UNFPA Geneva Monica Ferro, and UN Women Liaison Office Geneva Program Manager Anna Parini.

Kazakhstan has been making steady progress in protecting women's rights and promoting gender equality. In his statement, Permanent Representative Yerlan Alimbayev shared Kazakhstan’s experience in addressing domestic violence against women and girls and protecting victims.

At the same time, Kazakhstan, being a full member of the UN Human Rights Council, transparently raises this issue on the main UN human rights platform, and calls on the international community to take active joint actions.

In line with the message of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address dated September 1, 2022 the country remains committed to ensure that no victim of domestic violence is left behind. Kazakhstan will continue to engage with the UN human rights mechanisms and member-states in this regard.

More than 70 delegates and experts from UN member states and NGOs participated in the event and exchanged views on the ways forward.





Photo: Kazakh MFA.



