Issekeshev holds talks with National Security Adviser of Afghanistan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 June 2021, 16:48
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Assistant to President-Secretary of the Security Council Asset Issekeshev held talks with National Security Adviser of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the talks the sides exchanged views on the state of regional and global security, existing risks in Central Asia, and directions of further strengthening of cooperation within the international organizations.

Asset Issekeshev informed Hamdullah Mohib of Kazakhstan’s stance on key issues of regional stability, noting that international efforts to resolve situation in Afghanistan should be taken under the aegis of UN.

Hamdullah Mohib, in his turn, talked in detail about the progress in intra-Afghan peace settlement.

Utmost attention was paid to interaction in military and military-technical spheres, illicit migration and other issues.

In conclusion, the sides reiterated their intention to step up cooperation between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan in order to ensure security in the Central Asian region.


Security   Kazakhstan  
