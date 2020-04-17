Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Science

ISS crew evacuated from Soyuz-MS15 on landing

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
17 April 2020, 15:26
ISS crew evacuated from Soyuz-MS15 on landing

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir have been evacuated from the Soyuz MS-15 manned spacecraft, which landed earlier in Kazakhstan, 147 km to the southeast of the city of Zhezqazghan. The Roscosmos website organized a live transmission of the event.

The spacecraft left the International Space Station (ISS) at 04:53 Moscow time. Russian astronauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner remain at the station along with their NASA colleague Chris Cassidy, who has been appointed commander of the station, TASS reports.

The crew has returned to Earth due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. All astronauts will undergo medical check-ups, after which they will be transported to Baikonur. After that, Skripochka will head to Moscow, and his US colleagues will travel to the USA. All personnel working with the astronauts on land have been tested for COVID-19.


Karaganda region    Russia    Space  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region