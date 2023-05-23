Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Israeli researchers discover link between autism, nitric oxide

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
23 May 2023, 16:40
Israeli researchers discover link between autism, nitric oxide Photo: Shutterstock

JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM A team of Israeli researchers has discovered «a clear link» between high levels of nitric oxide in the brain and autism, according to a study published in the journal Advanced Science.

The findings could lead to the development of new drugs to treat autism spectrum disorders (ASDs), Xinhua reports.

The study, conducted by researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, found that in lab animals with a genetic mutation that causes autism, reducing levels of nitric oxide in the brain led to a decrease in autistic indicators and behavior.

The animals became more social, less repetitive, and less anxious, and they showed more interest in new objects.

Additionally, reducing nitric oxide levels led to a significant improvement in neuronal indices.

The researchers also found evidence of the link between nitric oxide and autism in stem cells and clinical blood samples taken from children with low-functioning ASDs.

Nitric oxide is a gas that is produced by cells throughout the body. It plays a role in a variety of functions, including regulating blood pressure, inflammation, and the immune system.

However, high levels of nitric oxide can be harmful, and previous research has linked it to several diseases, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and schizophrenia.


World News   Science and research   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan, Singapore to jointly develop Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
Kazakhstan, Singapore to jointly develop Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
Trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hit $1.5bn
Trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hit $1.5bn
Mongolia to help Kyrgyzstan solve smog problem
Mongolia to help Kyrgyzstan solve smog problem
Our relations with Kazakhstan are to continue to strengthen – Singaporean President Halimah Yacob
Our relations with Kazakhstan are to continue to strengthen – Singaporean President Halimah Yacob
Kazakhstan-Singapore trade turnover up 65% last year
Kazakhstan-Singapore trade turnover up 65% last year
S. Korean experts to inspect radioactive water storage tanks, purification system at Fukushima plant
S. Korean experts to inspect radioactive water storage tanks, purification system at Fukushima plant
Singaporean company to build phosphate fertilizer plant in Zhambyl region
Singaporean company to build phosphate fertilizer plant in Zhambyl region
Mongolia, France issue joint statement on enhancing bilateral ties
Mongolia, France issue joint statement on enhancing bilateral ties
Fairytale opera 'Puss in Boots' to premiere in Astana
Fairytale opera 'Puss in Boots' to premiere in Astana