Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Science

    Israeli researchers develop new waste-to-fuel technology

    27 December 2019, 22:52

    TEL AVIV. KAZINFORM - Israeli researchers have developed a new way to produce gas fuel from organic waste, using thermal treatment, Ben-Gurion University (BGU) in southern Israel said Thursday.

    The method is based on the decomposition of waste in water at temperatures above 347 degrees Celsius and pressure 221 atmospheres (supercritical water).

    The supercritical water has unique physicochemical properties, able to actively decompose organic materials and slightly dissolve inorganic materials.

    In this way, the organic part of the raw material can be converted to environmentally friendly gaseous-flammable materials, and the non-organic part can be separated for future use.

    The BGU team built an experimental facility, where various types of waste were tackled, such as wood waste and glycerin containing biodiesel by-products.

    Turning waste into fuel is an increasingly popular approach to solve the issues of waste and sustainable energy.

    The researchers said the technology is about 20 percent more efficient than other green energy production methods.

    They added that the new technology will begin pre-industrial phase and a pilot plant will be established.

    Source: Xinhua

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Science and research
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II