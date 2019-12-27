Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Science

Israeli researchers develop new waste-to-fuel technology

27 December 2019, 22:52
Israeli researchers develop new waste-to-fuel technology

TEL AVIV. KAZINFORM - Israeli researchers have developed a new way to produce gas fuel from organic waste, using thermal treatment, Ben-Gurion University (BGU) in southern Israel said Thursday.

The method is based on the decomposition of waste in water at temperatures above 347 degrees Celsius and pressure 221 atmospheres (supercritical water).

The supercritical water has unique physicochemical properties, able to actively decompose organic materials and slightly dissolve inorganic materials.

In this way, the organic part of the raw material can be converted to environmentally friendly gaseous-flammable materials, and the non-organic part can be separated for future use.

The BGU team built an experimental facility, where various types of waste were tackled, such as wood waste and glycerin containing biodiesel by-products.

Turning waste into fuel is an increasingly popular approach to solve the issues of waste and sustainable energy.

The researchers said the technology is about 20 percent more efficient than other green energy production methods.

They added that the new technology will begin pre-industrial phase and a pilot plant will be established.

Source: Xinhua

Science and research  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022