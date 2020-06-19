Israeli President sends best wishes for speedy recovery of N Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Israeli President Reuven Rivlin wished the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev speedy recovery, Kazinform has learnt from Rivlin’s Twitter account.

«Sending best wishes for the speedy recovery of Nursultan Nazarbayev, first President of Kazakhstan. Our two countries continue to enjoy excellent relations», Reuven Rivlin tweeted.

As Kazinform previously reported Nursultan Nazarbayev had tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The First President of Kazakhstan has self-isolated.



