Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Society

    Israeli Ambassador participates in opening sensor room in Semey

    22 December 2020, 15:42

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Israel Liat Wexelman paid a working visit to Semey, the city information centre reports.

    The ambassador met with city mayor Yermak Salimov who told about the city life and projects realized there. She also visited the city special needs education centre where a sensor room was unveiled. Two graduates of MASHA course will work at the centre to teach what they have learnt in Israel. The ambassador said that an USD 10,000 grant was allocated for acquiring the sensor room equipment adding that cooperation is useful both for the city and country. 53 children study at the centre so far.

    Besides, the ambassador visited the Friendship House to meet representatives of ethnic and cultural centres of the city. Tomorrow she will meet city education department representatives to hand over tablets for children of low-income and large families.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy East Kazakhstan region Education
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Popular
    1 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    2 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    3 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    4 1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
    5 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west