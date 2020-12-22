Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Society

Israeli Ambassador participates in opening sensor room in Semey

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 December 2020, 15:42
Israeli Ambassador participates in opening sensor room in Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Israel Liat Wexelman paid a working visit to Semey, the city information centre reports.

The ambassador met with city mayor Yermak Salimov who told about the city life and projects realized there. She also visited the city special needs education centre where a sensor room was unveiled. Two graduates of MASHA course will work at the centre to teach what they have learnt in Israel. The ambassador said that an USD 10,000 grant was allocated for acquiring the sensor room equipment adding that cooperation is useful both for the city and country. 53 children study at the centre so far.

Besides, the ambassador visited the Friendship House to meet representatives of ethnic and cultural centres of the city. Tomorrow she will meet city education department representatives to hand over tablets for children of low-income and large families.


Foreign policy    East Kazakhstan region    Education   
News
Read also
Popular
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3