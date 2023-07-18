Israel working to ease clean disposal of electronic waste

JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM - Israel’s Ministry of Environmental Protection said it is improving services for the public for the disposal of electronic waste. The ministry said it is offering a «more efficient and convenient system,» TPS reports.

The law for environmental treatment of electric appliances, electronic equipment and batteries establishes regulations regarding their disposal, among other things, through the imposition of extended responsibility on manufacturers and importers of such items for recycling and avoiding the pollution that they cause.

Electronics release dangerous elements into the environment when thrown away, in addition to the fact that their metal components do not decompose.

Israeli law currently offers financing of the costs of separation and collection of electronic waste and batteries as well as the sorting, reuse, preparation for reuse or treatment of all electronic waste equipment and batteries in a manner that prevents harm to the environment and according to the provisions of the law for any organization engaged in such collection.

The ministry is also funded to conduct outreach activities to the general public in order to implement the provisions of the law on the subjects detailed in the law.

In recent months, the ministry, in cooperation with the Fund for Class Actions, launched a campaign aimed at informing the public about its right to remove an old electrical product from the home when a new electrical product is delivered. The campaign aims to increase the public’s exposure to the importance of electronic waste recycling and thereby raise the public’s awareness of the rights granted to them in this regard by law.

At the same time, the office is working to regulate electronic waste recycling sites and to adopt advanced standards for recycling electrical and electronic equipment waste. On top of that, every year the office conducts audits of the relevant stakeholders in order to optimally promote the implementation of the law.