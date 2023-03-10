Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Israel unveils 2,500-year-old Mediterranean Persian city

10 March 2023, 08:21
Israel unveils 2,500-year-old Mediterranean Persian city Photo: Emil Aladjem/Israel Antiquities Authority

JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM Israeli archaeologists uncovered an ancient Persian city from 2,500 years ago, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said Thursday.

The ruins, situated in today's Mediterranean city of Nahariya in northern Israel, include residential areas with buildings and streets, a commercial and industrial area, worship buildings, and a large storage area, said the IAA, Xinhua reports.

Pottery bowls, jugs, amphorae and other items brought by the Phenicians, who were ancient seafarers, from distant places were found at the site, according to the archaeologists.

They noted that despite the tense relations between the Persian Empire and ancient Greece during that period, the city's residents maintained trade relations with Greece, many times through the Phoenicians who dominated maritime trade in the eastern Mediterranean.

The ties also included the exchange of knowledge and construction technologies, the researchers found.

The city was multicultural, combining an organization typical of Persian rule, with technologies influenced by the culture of Greek cities, they added.

For example, a plastered facility for processing liquids, found by the team in the industrial area, was built with concrete casting, a technology that was not common in the Persian period but was identified with Greek influences in later periods


Related news
Cancer cases expected to rise by 55% by 2040 compared to 2020
Tourism must adapt to post-pandemic environment to drive growth in Emerging Asia
Türkiye earthquake survivor baby reunited with mother after 54 days
Теги:
Read also
Cancer cases expected to rise by 55% by 2040 compared to 2020
Africa has highest compliance rate with Paris Climate Agreement: UNEP
Türkiye on track to complete first nuclear power plant this year
Sri Lanka revises tourism targets due to positive trends
Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
Famed Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto mourned across the world
Tourism must adapt to post-pandemic environment to drive growth in Emerging Asia
Türkiye earthquake survivor baby reunited with mother after 54 days
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap

News